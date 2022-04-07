A piece of unexploded ordnance was found at the Delaware County Department of Public Works building in the village of Walton on April 5. A Page One story in the April 6 issue misidentified the department.
CORRECTION
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Celebrations of Life
MORRIS - This past week Richard W. Mertins, 78, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Richard was always a local man. He was raised in Franklin, spent three decades in Meridale, and then another three decades in Morris. He was always outside doing something, and found enjoyable e…
Most Popular
Articles
- New cafe in Oneonta focuses on fresh, local foods
- 'Explosive device' spurs evacuations in Walton
- Fire ravages Worcester's Main Street
- Solar farms come to Schoharie, face backlash
- Police Blotter: April 1, 2022
- Power loss delays Daily Star edition
- NYCM Insurance appoints first female president and CEO
- Police Blotter: March 31, 2022
- Delhi woman faces several charges after series of incidents
- Feds: Man didn't register as sex offender
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.