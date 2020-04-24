The popular drive-through window of the Cortland County branch of the state Department of Motor Vehicles on River Street in Cortland will close after the county received a recommendation from the state, the county announced Thursday.
“Basically, because it was causing people to travel,” County Clerk Betsy Larkin told The Cortland Standard.
On Tuesday, a line of more than 80 vehicles were waiting to access the drive-through window.
The office at the time was the only one open in the state. It had been open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
The transactions that had been handled at the window, will now be processed and returned by mail, according to the county, including dealer transactions, person-to-person new registrations, registration renewals and license plate surrenders.
