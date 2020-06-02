Council allots $153K for pandemic rebound project

The Oneonta Common Council unanimously approved $153,000 toward its Survive then Thrive efforts at a meeting held Tuesday, June 2, via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
The money is mostly going to support city businesses, with $75,000 dedicated to small business reopening micro- grants for personal protective equipment and other supplies, $75,000 going to $3,000 small business grants for working capital and $3,000 going to promote an online sales program.
The money will come from repurposed grant money and some FEMA reimbursements for PPE purchase.
Go to www.supportoneonta.com for more information on the grants.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he continues to be impressed with the success of the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the city's task force started with him asking a half dozen people to help come up with solutions.
"They, on their own, just took off from there," he said. "They grew their group to about 40 people.
"It's remarkable," he continued.
The task force recently grew by two committees, said co-chair Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward.
Kaytee Lipari-Shue, D-Fourth Ward, will chair the Communications Committee.
Drnek and Al Rubin will co-chair a committee dedicated to reimagining public spaces in an era of social distancing. The group will include local business owners.
Lipari-Shue told the council the Parks Committee met for the first time in months and conducted business. The tennis courts at Wilber Park are being resurfaced. A grant from the United States Tennis Association will help with the reopening of the courts. The tennis courts at Neahwa Park are being converted to pickleball courts, she said.
The committee is also looking into a summer concert series and is still considering options for a dog park, she said.
Herzig said the city has been helping the YMCA plan to reopen its pool, with a first week of July target date.
