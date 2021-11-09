The Oneonta Common Council held a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, to discuss the tentative 2022 budget and to discuss which projects should get American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The council heard from Future for Oneonta Foundation Chair Chris Kuhn, who proposed creating a paved walking and biking trail from Neahwa Park in the city of Oneonta to Fortin Park in the town of Oneonta along the Susquehanna River.
Kuhn said the foundation is willing to fund $50,000 of the project up front, and the city would contribute $100,000 using the federal relief funds to pave the first section near the mill race by Damaschke Field.
Kuhn said once the mill race section is completed, the foundation hopes people will donate enough money to complete the project. In addition to paving the trail the whole way, a bridge would need to be built over one section, he said.
Director of Finance Virginia Lee and City Administrator Greg Mattice gave council members a list of parks improvements they would like to complete using the ARPA funds. Lee said the city received $1.4 million in funds and received half of the money this year.
“Based on our revenue losses, we can use all of the 2021 funds on whatever we want,” Lee said.
Lee and Mattice proposed using the second round of the ARPA funds as part of the River Street infrastructure project.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, asked Lee if she knew how much the city would receive in the federal infrastructure bill passed on Nov. 5. Lee said the city hasn’t yet received any information about funding. Mayor Gary Herzig said the funding would probably be allocated as grants to municipalities.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked Lee what the ARPA restrictions were and if they allowed giving bonuses to personnel. Lee said ARPA does allow premium pay or bonuses to employees, and “we looked at that, but didn’t propose that because all of our employees got paid overtime or paid for their services.”
After the ARPA presentation, Lee and Mattice presented the 2022 tentative budget. The water and sewer budget calls for a 10% rate increase or a minimum $10 increase.
For example, a person who uses between zero and 37,000 gallons of water each year will have their water and sewer bills increase by $20 per year.
Lee said the city is working on sending bills out quarterly and starting a new online portal for billing. Mattice said this new program will allow residents to see their monthly usage to hopefully catch any leaks sooner.
The council then discussed the general budget. Herzig said he met with Lee and Mattice to try to cut the budget further so the city wouldn’t have to use more fund balance to balance the budget. Lee and Mattice presented the budget using a 2.8% tax increase and deferring funding of some items until July to see if the city’s sales tax and other revenues increase.
The proposed deferments also included not funding a police lieutenant position or the assistant community development position. Director of Community Development Judy Pangman and Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg adamantly insisted that those positions be funded for the whole year.
Pangman said she has worked for the city for five years and doesn’t have any help. Pangman drafts grant proposals for the city and also reviews grant applications for the downtown revitalization initiative and said another person in her office would help with these grants.
Witzenburg noted that when Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon retired last year, the city hired an interim fire chief and an interim assistant fire chief, but Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner retired last year, Witzenburg was made interim chief without an assistant.
“It’s been a horrendous year,” Witzenburg said. “Between bail reform and with police reform, it was a lot to handle.”
Witzenburg said he would like to promote a sergeant to the lieutenant position.
The council members agreed to keep the two positions in next year’s budget and asked Lee to try to get the amount of fund balance needed down to $300,000 by deferring other purchases to July. The council approved keeping the tax increase to 2.8%.
The city was allowed to go up to 3.16% for the tax cap. The council will vote on the tentative budget at next week’s meeting.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
