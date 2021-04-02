Council gives unanimous approval to police review

The city Common Council unanimously adopted a draft plan Thursday night to improve the Oneonta Police Department.
The plan developed by the community advisory board drew mostly support at a public hearing during the council’s meeting on Zoom. The resolution calls for the council to develop and ratify an implementation plan for consideration at its June 1 meeting.
“I’m confident in the council’s ability to bring this to a final implementation plan,” Mayor Gary Herzig said during the meeting. The mayor said he expects the result to be a feasible plan that meets the requirements of negotiated contracts, regulations and laws and that respects the intent of the advisory board.
Under executive order 203, Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated reviews of police departments. The order was issued after the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, a Black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of Floyd.
The City of Oneonta Police Department Reform and Reinvention Collaborative report has been posted on the city’s website in .pdf format at https://tinyurl.com/OneontaPoliceReview
The city faced an April 1 deadline regarding adoption of a plan.
The plan was presented after a comprehensive review of OPD deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices, according to the mayor, and it offers recommendations to improve those practices and the department.
“There is real reform in this report,” Herzig said at the meeting. “This is a significant step forward.”
First Ward member Luke Murphy, liaison to the advisory board and its vice chairman, moved that the resolution be adopted, and council member Mark Drnek of the Eighth Ward seconded the motion. Two changes were made to the resolution as a result of discussion by council members.
Fifth Ward member Len Carson’s suggestion about wording that the council adopt the plan “in draft form” was accepted as a friendly amendment to the resolution.
Member Mark Davies of the Second Ward said he was cautious about time pressures and suggested the deadline in the resolution be moved from May into June.
Speakers at the meeting and hearing commented on the time limits the advisory board and its subcommittees had to work on the plan. Herzig suggested that the council draw on stakeholders who haven’t been heard and call on experts, such as the district attorney and city prosecutor, during the next phase.
Herzig named four council members to lead development of the plan. The four assigned to the leadership roles were Carson, Drnek, Murphy and David Rissberger of the Third Ward.
