Oneonta Common Council member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, has been watching the news from Ukraine, with a million refugees to date, and thinking about how Oneonta could become an asylum city.
“There are over 26 million refugees in the world,” Murphy said in a phone call on Thursday. Include internally displaced people — those who had to flee their homes but not their countries, “because of violence, because of war, because of famine—and that number goes to 80 million people.” The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that the number of Ukrainian refugees could swell to four million in the coming months.
“We’d love to see Oneonta grow, and bringing folks from all over the world might be a great way to do it,” Murphy said, mentioning how mayor Mark Drnek has talked about the need to encourage more people to move to Oneonta.
On Wednesday evening, March 2, Drnek spoke to the city’s Housing Commission, emphasizing that Ukrainian asylum-seekers are in the news now, but that immigration is a long-term issue. “We have a refugee problem that is going to continue to grow, with climate change, with every other instance of political turmoil. ... There are going to be people looking for places to live, and we are a welcoming community.”
The Housing Commission met with a representative from Center, a resource center for refugees in the Mohawk Valley. Kathy DeLacy, from Center’s Office for New Americans, talked to the committee about best ways to work with refugees and the possibility of collaboration between the Utica non-profit and the city of Oneonta.
Some 16,500 refugees have resettled in the Utica area in the past 40 years, ending the city’s population decline. One possibility for cooperation would be for Oneonta to become a satellite community to Utica, she said, since they already have services established as a refugee resettlement site, and Oneonta lacks that infrastructure.
“The problem for Oneonta is, how do we make affordable housing for refugees when we are competing with student rentals and baseball families?” asked Mark Wolff, a professor of French and global studies at Hartwick who serves on the Oneonta Refugee Task Force.
Wolff said the ad hoc task force started in 2021 and has been discussing funding sources, such as the federal resettlement program. “The refugee resettlement process takes a long time, so even though events are happening now in Ukraine, I don’t think we’ll see any refugees here for about a year,” he said. His goal is for the city to think about plans for the next three to five years.
“We can help some people. We can’t help everyone. If we received five to ten families from Ukraine, that would be so wonderful. It would add a lot to our community. Refugees totally revitalized Utica — it was a rust belt city even in the ‘70s. Refugees came and totally turned it around, and Oneonta could do the same.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
