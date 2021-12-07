Council passes budget, hears from SUCO leader

After some discussion, the Oneonta Common Council approved a 2022 budget and an increase in sewer and water rates for 2022 during its Dec. 7 meeting.
Council Members Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, and Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, voted against the budget.
Carson said he voted against the budget because it used too much money from the contingency funds to balance the budget, which he didn't feel comfortable with. He also said the budget line for firefighters' overtime was too small.
"Unfortunately, budget spending is exceeding its revenue," Carson said. "The Finance and Human Resources Committee is looking for new sources of revenues. We have come up with 10 items that will take a year to implement."
Harrington said he "knew I was going to vote no at the last meeting." He said he represents a lot of people on a fixed income who have complained to him about the increase in taxes and the 10% increase in the water and sewer rates.
"They're looking at their bottom line and don't know how they're going to pay the increases," he said.
Harrington said the finances of the sewer fund are better than the water fund and asked if the sewer rates could go up 5% instead of 10%. Council Member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, said he empathized with Harrington about the rate increases, but the city needed to raise the rates "to keep up with expenses."
"It's really hard, it's painful," Murphy said, "but if we can't pay to fix a broken pipe, we'll have to borrow money."
David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, agreed with Murphy and said Oneonta's water and sewer rates were lower than several municipalities in the state.
A city resident who uses up to 37,000 gallons of water per year will pay $250 for sewer and $228 for water per year, while a town of Oneonta resident who uses up to 37,000 gallons of water per year will pay $375 for sewer and $342 for water.
Harrington was the only council member to vote against the 2022 water and sewer rates.
Also at the meeting, SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle updated the Common Council on how the fall semester is going and plans for the future.
Cardelle said that within the next 18 to 24 months the college will develop a strategic plan for the college campus that will include ways the college could partner with the city to boost economic development and cultural development. The college plans to hold morning breakfast meetings on campus with local community, cultural and business leaders in the spring, he said.
He said there was one week left until finals and there hasn't been a disruption on the college campus from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the college has implemented a spring reopening plan and he is hopeful that the college will be able to "open in person and on time."
He said that during the fall semester, Bassett Healthcare Network donated 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the college and the college donated 4,000 masks to local bars with the help of Council Member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, who was elected the city's next mayor in November.
Mayor Gary Herzig thanked Cardelle for the update and said "while young people will be young people, the number of incidents of young people causing problems this semester is very, very small compared with other years. I think this has to do with the consistent message of the college that it's one community."
The council approved several resolutions in addition to the budget during Tuesday's meeting, including:
• Appointing the following people to the newly formed Community Police Board: Kim Muller, Lucy Bernier, Ari Tobi-Aiyermo, Greg Fulkerson and Daniel Drier. Herzig said, "We're very fortunate to have this panel." He said Tobi-Aiyermo was a judge in her native Nigeria before coming to the U.S. to settle. She has since earned a Ph.D. in legal justice, Herzig said.
• Accepting a $95,237 grant award from the state Department of Transportation for the Accelerated Transit Capital to help pay for the city's transit hub project.
• Hiring Jeffrey Mundrick as a firefighter, appointing Philip Kraft to the position of police sergeant and hiring Jordan Colone to the position of wastewater treatment plant operator trainee.
• Applying for a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for a $1.5 million fire truck.
• Authorizing the city to enter into negotiations with Otsego County for assessor services. Herzig said the city's part-time assessor, Rich Maxwell, gave notice that he was hired as the city of Utica's full-time assessor and will be leaving at the end of the year. Because this would do away with a city position, residents can petition to have a permissive referendum vote as whether they approve this, City Attorney David Merzig said. Residents have 30 days from Tuesday to get enough signatures for the resolution to go to a vote, he said.
