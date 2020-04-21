The city of Oneonta will offer extended paid leave to its workers who are under state orders to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city's Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday, April 21, to pass the late resolution, which was suggested by the city's human resources and finance departments. Because of the pandemic, the council met via Zoom and broadcast the meeting on YouTube.
Personnel Director Katie Bottger told the council the plan mostly applies to non-union, part-time employees who might not otherwise get paid leave. She said Oneonta Public Transit drivers and some Department of Public Works employees are in this category.
"It was pretty clear to me that it is the intent of the council that none of our employees, part-time or full-time, would be losing pay because of COVID," she said.
The council also unanimously extended the penalty free period to pay sewer fees until June 30. The decision matches a previous extension given to residents to pay water fees penalty free.
In addition, the council unanimously passed a motion, as part of its consent agenda, to endorse and support the Community Foundation of Otsego County's COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund for Otsego County and officially became a supporter of the fund.
"It is really members of the community helping members of the community," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said.
Herzig said he thinks the city has done an amazing job keeping coronavirus infections low, noting as of Tuesday there were seven confirmed cases in Oneonta, out of 55 confirmed cases in Otsego County.
"That is remarkable, because we are the population density center of the county," he said. "It can only be explained by one way: the people of the city of Oneonta are doing such an amazing job of heeding the call to isolate and socially distance and stay home.
"The bad news is we are by no means out of the woods," he said, pointing to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's statement Monday, April 20, that the virus would come in waves, and a study by Cornell University that said Otsego County is one of the counties in the state most at risk from the virus.
The study ranked Otsego's risk as third-highest out of 62 counties in New York, based on its high number of senior citizens, residents with disabilities, college dormitories and three-generation family households, among other factors.
"That means we cannot stop what we are doing, because we are a vulnerable population," Herzig said, "and what we are doing is working so far."
In other business:
• The council unanimously passed a resolution to issue a 10-year lease, at no cost, to Seward Sand & Gravel for a composting machine to continue the joint project with Otsego County to compost food waste.
Fifth ward council member Len Carson said he pulled the resolution from the consent agenda to thank Seward Sand & Gravel, the county and Casella Waste Management for working with the city to pilot the green waste program.
"I hope this project, in the next 10 years, is an example throughout New York state," Carson said.
• The council also approved an application to apply for a grant from the state's Department of Transportation to replace and relocate an automated weather observation system at Albert S. Nader Regional Airport. The price of the project would not exceed $1 million and the city would have to pay for 10% of the project, with the remainder to be paid by the DOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.