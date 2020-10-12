Council revises city manager position to 'administrator'

The city of Oneonta will shift from a city manager to a city administrator.
The Oneonta Common Council held a special meeting Monday, Oct. 12, to discuss the matter after deciding against an interim manager at the council's meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The manager position, created in 2012, has been vacant since January, when George Korthauer resigned more than six months before the end of his three-year term.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he did not think the city manager position was properly defined in the city charter. He said typically a city manager is the chief executive officer for a city. However, the city manager system is typically one under which a mayor and council do not have much power, which is not the case in Oneonta.
He also said he thought they city charter uses the term city manager, but the description is of a position that looks more like a city administrator, who runs operations day to day, but does not have ultimate authority. The description of the form of government in the city charter is not a city manager system, either, he said.
Herzig said Korthauer used to complain to him about council meetings, saying at his previous job in Michigan such meetings lasted 20 minutes or less. Korthauer wanted to abolish committees and boards and get less input from the council, Herzig said, which did not set well with the council members.
The council members agreed with Herzig's assessment, saying they felt they were elected to represent their wards by helping to run the city.
"I think we cannot deny or ignore the desire the council has to be involved in things," said Council Member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward.
The group agreed to meet again at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, to discuss changes to the job description.
Herzig said he wanted a new administrator to support the city's comprehensive plan. He said he wanted the council to "do their homework" this week by reading the city charter and comprehensive plan and using them to refine the job description for a new administrator position.
Rafter said a new job description might lead to consolidating a couple of jobs and saving the city money. Herzig said that conversation would have to take place in executive session, which they did not go into, but he thought a consolidation could save the city about $100,000.
Herzig said it will take several steps to resolve the issue, but he was happy with Monday's decision.
"I think we did take a step forward," he said. "We do have a plan for the next step."
