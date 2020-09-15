Council to vote on mask ordinance

The city of Oneonta will consider a mask ordinance law at its next Common Council meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The city's Common Council met Tuesday, Sept. 15, but the potential law must be "on the desks" of the council members for a week before it can be voted on, according to City Attorney David Merzig.
The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on the city's YouTube channel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig offered the council members the chance to change the wording in the prospective law, which mirrors the state's executive order 202.17, which requires "any individual over age two, and able to medically tolerate a face-covering, be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance."
No one requested changes, although Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, questioned if the city needed its own ordinance and if the Oneonta Police Department should be involved in enforcing such an ordinance.
"The only reason for enacting it is to put some teeth into it," Herzig said.
The council's Legislative Committee approved the idea of a city-wide ordinance at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, after discussions about limiting it to certain parts of the city broke down. Some members wanted the ordinance limited to Main Street or downtown, but others wanted to extend it into Center City where many SUNY Oneonta students live off campus and where there is a greater number of apartments and multi-unit houses than in other parts of the city.
The discussions follow the SUNY Oneonta coronavirus outbreak, which has infected about 700 students and shut the campus down for the fall semester.
Herzig said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras has told him SUNY Oneonta would be planning for a return to on-campus learning during the winter semester. Herzig asked the council to help him make suggestions for SUNY as to how to safely return students to campus and make sure the spring semester does not have the same problems the school experienced in the past month.
Oneonta Health Officer Diane Georgeson updated the council on the outbreak, which she said has declined significantly in the past two weeks. She said SUNY has informed her there have been no known deaths or hospitalizations tied to the outbreak so far and the students have been recovering quickly with only "mild sickness." She also said state and college officials are studying if the outbreak could be a different strain of COVID from the one at the beginning of the pandemic.
The council unanimously approved allowing two more Saturdays with Main Street closed to allow outside restaurant service to make up for the past two Saturday events, which were canceled as a result of the SUNY outbreak. The dates for those two events were not set Tuesday, but the council approved the closings for any two Saturdays between Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 1.
Council Member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, was not at the meeting.
In other business Tuesday:
• The council unanimously voted to accept a previously announced $1.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for the terminal apron reconstruction at Albert S. Nader Municipal Airport.
• The council also unanimously approved allowing the town of Oneonta to borrow unused space in the city's animal control office while the town's new maintenance garage is under construction. Merzig said he believed the old town garage would be demolished this week.
