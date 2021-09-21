Council wraps up review of policing

The Oneonta Common Council held a public hearing about the Community Advisory Board Review Committee’s final report during the council’s Tuesday meeting, and heard from two residents.
Daniel Dryer was a member of the subcommittee that worked on the recommendations. He said working on the committee gave him great insight into the Oneonta Police Department and how hard the officers work on extremely limited resources.
Dryer said he agreed with the recommendations, but wanted some to go further. One of his concerns was that statistics showed that Black residents were four times more likely to be arrested than white residents in 2018, he said.
Another concern was how police officers addressed people with mental health and substance abuse problems, and he encouraged the council to have police officers trained to address residents with these problems. He encouraged the council to approve the report.
After many technical difficulties, Steve Londner addressed the council via Zoom while on speakerphone via Council Member Dave Rissberger’s cellphone. He thanked everyone who was on the Community Advisory Board for their hard work, but had a concern about the Community Policing Board, which would be created if the council accepts the report. He thought the CPB should have more opportunity to engage in the investigation of a complaint against a police officer brought forward to the committee, instead of bringing the complaint to the city administrator and personnel director to investigate.
After the public hearing was closed, Council Member John Rafter said he still had concerns about the report and whether the Legislative Committee — of which he is chair — would have to change the charter to establish the Community Policing Board.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said no, because the board would not have any authority and would only be giving advice to the city administrator and personnel director.
In addition to public hearing, the Common Council passed several resolutions pertaining to personnel, the municipal airport and working with the town of Oneonta to create a Complete Streets project.
• The council created the full-time position of public works director and deputy public works director, appointed Zeke Brynin to the position of senior water treatment plant operator at a base annual salary of $46,136; and temporarily appointed Jeffrey Mundrick to the position of firefighter at a base annual salary of $38,244.
• The council voted to buy eight tasers for the police department at a cost of $21,000.
• The council approved a resolution to apply for a $32,000 grant through the American Rescue Act 2021, and funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, for the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport to offset costs for cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
• The council approved a resolution for the city and town of Oneonta to partner to implement a Complete Streets project along state Routes 23 and 28 and the James F. Lettis and Leslie G. Foster Highways. The cost of the project is estimated to cost $8.4 million, requiring an estimated local match of $3.4 million, of which the city is committed to fund $2.3 million and the town is committed to fund $1.1 million.
• The council approved the purchase of a new street sweeper at a cost of $295,740, which would be funded by New York State Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program aid and the value of trading in or declaring surplus via the public auction the two street sweepers the city owns.
