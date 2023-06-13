Overabundant local deer are starting to attract predators.
“It’s inevitable,” Council Member David Rissberger said Tuesday during a meeting of the city of Oneonta Common Council’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee.
Rissberger, QLIC chairman, was citing his recent experience finding a partially eaten deer leg while hiking behind Oneonta High School and reports he’s heard from city residents about seeing predators on the outskirts of town.
On Tuesday, QLIC decided to bring its three-phase plan for curbing the nuisance deer population to the full council in July, after city’s Deer Management Task Force has had a chance to review it and give feedback.
Phase 1 of the plan would include data collection on deer damage and public education about deer deterrents, as well as possibly changing city code to allow people to build extra-tall fencing and hunting on city-owned property.
Phase 2 would include applying for a Deer Management Assistance Program permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which would open up bigger parcels in the city itself to hunting, and to ask Hartwick College, Oneonta Job Corps and SUNY Oneonta if they would open their properties to hunting. The hunting wouldn’t occur until 2024.
DMAP assists with site-specific deer management efforts by issuing a limited number of antlerless deer harvest tags, to be used during open deer hunting season by licensed hunters only, according to the DEC website.
The deadline to apply for DMAP permits is Aug. 1, which QLIC plans to recommend that the council pursue.
If the DMAP plan doesn’t work, Phase 3 would involve requesting a Deer Damage Permit from DEC to cull some of the herd. This is a last resort only if the first two phases don’t work Rissberger said.
The QLIC’s recommendation to the council also includes establishing a coordinator to implement the deer response plan.
The coordinator would be the point person for the program and would collect the data and be the one to work with DEC and concerned citizens.
“I really don’t want to put it on city staff to oversee this,” Council Member Len Carson. “They have enough to do.”
Hunting in the city
Rissberger said that the city could apply for a DMAP permit for city-owned property to the north, “knowing that it’s probably not going to have much of an impact on the deer population, but we don’t know that for sure unless we do it.”
“I think it’s just another step in in a process of proving that we need a more robust solution down the road,” he said.
He said that another solution is to apply for a DMAP permit for city property within the downtown area, “in which case we would have to change the current law that says there is no weapons discharge within the city.”
Council Member Mark Davies said he couldn’t think of any appropriate parcels for hunting within the city boundaries.
“We do not have so much open space that would be reasonable,” Davies said. “I don’t think that’s reasonable ... and I don’t know that we want to allow just anyone, frankly, hunting in what is already a really tightly constrained space.”
He added that he doesn’t want to rush conversations about hunting at the larger properties at SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College and Oneonta Job Corps with those property owners.
“To try to rush this for an August 1 deadline might be pushing them into a corner that they’re not comfortable with,” he said. “I think that the [next] step is to think about the city on the land in the town or in the watershed area ... and then begin conversations over the next year, or perhaps longer, with Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta about some of those parcels.”
Areas that could be considered for hunting within the city would be the area on Silas Lane near the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway or the railyard, however there would need to be more public education on the issue and its solutions before the city starts allowing sections of the city limits to be hunting grounds, Carson said.
Council Member Scott Harrington said that the group should remain methodical in its approach, which is the way it started.
“We want a program that’s going to last,” he said, “not something going to take off be great for six months to a year, and then all of a sudden go by the wayside.”
“Just remember,” he added, “deer are kind of smart, and once they start getting hurt in certain ways, they’re going to hurry away, and we don’t want them to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.