Three of four of the counties in The Daily Star's coverage area are in States of Emergency in reaction to the COVID-19 virus.
As of Sunday afternoon, there was one one confirmed case in the region, in Delaware County. The statewide total moved above 700, with three deaths.
For the majority of people, COVID-19 resolves without any problems. However, people over the age of 60 who have underlying diseases such as diabetes and respiratory illness are at a much higher risk of developing serious illness.
Last week, the state issued a State of Emergency as well. States of Emergency allows governmental agencies to issue emergency orders, such as the school closures on the local levels and banning of mass gatherings on the state level. They also authorizes emergency purchasing necessary for the response and expedites sharing of resources for better coordination, according to a media release from Chenango County on Sunday, March 15, announcing its declaration.
Officials are recommending using "social distancing" to help prevent the spread of the disease by restricting mass gatherings and keeping at least six feet apart.
To that goal, all schools in the four-county region will be closed to students no later than Wednesday, March 18, according to announcements from the counties. On Friday, Otsego and Schoharie announced all schools in the counties will be closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. Over the weekend, Delaware and Chenango ordered all schools to be closed by Wednesday, March 18, through Tuesday, April 14. Schools may remain open for administration and staff functions. Many schools are closed for students Monday in order to have staff meetings. Some schools may have students return Tuesday before the closures go into effect to prepare for distance learning or gather needed items. Individual schools may work on different schedules, so those impacted are encouraged to check with their school districts for details.
If the situation warrants, the counties said, the orders may be revoked earlier or extended.
The emergency order in Delaware, issued Saturday, announced the Delaware County Office for the Aging Senior Meal sites and senior transit will cease operations through Tuesday, April 14.
Plans are in place for helping seniors, according to a media release from Delaware Opportunistic. Home-delivered meals will continue to those who currently get them. Any seniors who attend congregate settings or are at home without meals may call Delaware Opportunities' Senior Meals Program at 607-746-1711, the release said. The only requirement is the recipient be 60 or older and live in Delaware County.
Delaware Opportunities will also provide meal bags as well as offering prescription pick-up for seniors, the release said. Those who are interested in this additional support or require more information, may contact Delaware Opportunities at 607-746-1600 or call the Food Bank directly at 607-746-1685.
In regard to school closings and Head Start, all Delaware County Head Start Centers will be closed March 16 through April 14. Staff will report, as they will be checking in with families, providing materials to work on from home and preparing breakfast and lunch, which will be delivered to all Head Start families, the release said.
All food pantries remain open, the DO release said. Those with questions should contact the local food pantry or Kelly Short at 607-746-1685 to confirm days and hours, as they may change during this time.
A special meeting of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Supervisors’ Room of the Senator Charles D. Cook County Office Building at 111 Main St in Delhi regarding the Declaration of Emergency proclaimed in Delaware County.
On Sunday, March 15, Otsego County issued a State of Emergency, and announced the formation of a task force to deal with COVID-19 issues. No new measures were announced.
Day cares in Chenango County are not closed, the Chenango release said, as they are under the regulatory control of the state. But Opportunities for Chenango, which runs Head Start centers will close through April 13.
Schoharie County Public Health issued a statement on its Facebook page Sunday evening, recommending canceling all non-essential, in-person meetings, including public governmental board meetings, church gatherings, sporting events, family gatherings and more.
SUNY Delhi announced changes to its schedule Sunday. Effective Sunday, March 15, through Sunday, March 29, there will be a two week spring break. There will not be any instruction at that time and students may leave campus for home at anytime, but they will not be able to return to campus until April 19. Online instruction will take place Monday, March 30, to Friday, April 17. Residence halls will reopen at noon Sunday, April 19, and in-person instruction will resume Monday, April 20. Finals and course requirement make up time will be held Monday to Friday, May 11-15. For up-to-date information on the college schedule, visit www.delhi.edu.
For up-to-date information, visit the following websites for each county:
Chenango: www.co.chenango.ny.us/.
Delaware: www.co.delaware.ny.us/wordpress/.
Otsego: www.otsegocounty.com.
Schoharie: www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/.
