A pair of local counties will receive state grants to help farms become more environment-friendly and resist the effects of climate change.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced nearly $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help more than 70 farms across the state reduce their environmental footprints and prepare for extreme weather events related to climate change. The selected projects will reduce greenhouse gases by an estimated 68,495 metric tons of CO2e per year, or as much as eliminating almost 14,800 cars per year from the road, according to a media release from Hochul's office.
Locally, the Schoharie County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $219,985 to assist one farm. The Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $159,160 to assist three farms.
"New York's farmers are on the front lines of the fight against climate change and among the first to feel the devastating effects of extreme weather events that have become all too common in recent years," Hochul said in the release. "Our Climate Resilient Farming Program gives farmers the resources they need to prepare for and respond to whatever weather events the future holds and continue their critical work contributing to our local economies, and producing fresh, healthy products for all New Yorkers."
Launched in 2015, the Climate Resilient Farming Program "supports the state's agricultural sector in meeting its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act," the release said. Through six rounds of funding to date, nearly $20 million has been awarded to assist farms across the state.
Projects awarded in Round 6 focused on best management practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health, and promote energy savings. Projects also increase irrigation capacity and emphasize water management to mitigate the effects of periods of drought on crops and livestock, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding, the release said.
Grants were awarded in three categories: manure storage cover and capture; riparian, floodplain, and upland water management; and Healthy Soils NY, according to the release.
