The area went a day without any COVID-19 deaths Thursday, though new cases continued to be detected.
Otsego County reported 17 new cases. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there are 92 active cases and seven people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,988 cases and 49 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported 16 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 140 active cases in the county, with 23 people hospitalized and 308 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,416 cases and 40 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported just one new case of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.
According to a Thursday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 54 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized and 195 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,329 confirmed cases and 50 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 11 new cases and had how had 1,143 cases and 11 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest single-day positivity rate since Nov. 23 and said the seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 41 straight days.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, there were 6,434 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,258 patients in intensive care units and 863 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.15%. There were 114 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we're able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity," Cuomo said in the release. "We're in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we're limited by available supply. New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe."
