The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in the region.
Otsego County officials said Thursday they are investigating a cluster of cases that originated at a wedding and has now spread into the community.
The county's health department reported 10 new cases Thursday. Two of the cases are Hartwick College students and one is a SUNY Oneonta student, according to a media release.
There are 27 active cases in the county and two people hospitalized, the release said.
There have 952 total confirmed cases and seven deaths in the county since tracking began.
Chenango County reported six new cases Thursday, bring its total since the pandemic began to 337.
According to a media release from the county's Health Department, there are 44 active cases in the county and three people hospitalized. There are 231 people under active quarantine.
Delaware County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to information from the county's Public Health Department, there are 12 active cases in the county and three people in hospitals. There have been 149 cases and eight deaths in the county since tracking of the disease began.
Hartwick College reported a new case Thursday, According to a media release, there is one active case on campus. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 22.
SUNY Oneonta, while reporting two new cases this week, reported none on Thursday. The college has recorded 718 cases since the fall semester began.
