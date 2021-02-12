Otsego County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 113 active cases in the county with 10 people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,891 cases and 45 deaths since tracking of the virus began.
Delaware County reported 17 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 116 active cases in the county, with 22 people hospitalized and 309 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has had 1,323 cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 104 active cases in the county, with 19 people hospitalized and 273 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,266 confirmed cases and 48 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported two new cases Thursday and now has recorded 1,089 cases, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. Nine county residents have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the positivity rate was 3.54%, the lowest since Nov. 25.
There were 7,342 people hospitalized statewide, he said, the lowest number since Dec. 26. There were 1,402 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 941 intubated.
According to a media release from Cuomo’s office, the statewide seven-day average positivity rate was 4.16%, the lowest since Dec. 1. There have been 34 consecutive days of decline, down 48% since the post-holiday peak in early January. There were 122 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
“Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline — a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast,” Cuomo said in the release. “We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet. ... We must continue to practice the guidelines we know work — washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings.”
