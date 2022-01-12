Counties take over virus strategy as state backs off contact tracing

ALBANY — New York’s county health departments are no longer required by the state to do contact tracing for COVID-19 cases, giving them a wide berth to focus on getting vaccine shots into the arms of their residents.
The change was recommended by the New York State Association of County Health Officials.
The group’s director, Sarah Ravenhall, told CNHI on Tuesday that it was “really refreshing” that state officials agreed to step away from the contact tracing requirement at a time when counties across the state are coping with a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
“What’s most important is that we need to be really mindful about the limited resources that local health departments have, so we can put our focus where it is going to be the most efficient, and that’s behind providing immunizations, and it’s getting behind what we do to support schools and businesses,” Ravenhall said.
She added: “We’re at a place right now where there are so many cases across the state that it’s not effective to do contact tracing in all places.”
In some counties, there will likely be continued efforts to track down individuals known to have come in contact with an infected person when congregate living settings or other places thought to have “high vulnerability” are involved, Ravenhall pointed out.
Both county and state officials are urging individuals who receive positive results from testing to isolate themselves as required by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Another shift in the state strategy came with a new mandate for already vaccinated health care workers to receive booster shots.
In agreeing to adopt the rule, the state Public Health and Health Planning Council noted unvaccinated people have a far greater chance to be hospitalized from an infection than those who are vaccinated.
“Recent data show that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer more protection against the omicron variant compared with the primary series alone,” the council said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she detects “a glimmer of hope” in the latest state data showing new COVID-19 infections are beginning to ease, after the state recorded 48,686 new cases the previous day.
That is well below 85,476 cases documented Dec. 31, though still well above the daily infection tallies recorded in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
The state’s latest health campaign involves persuading parents to have children ages five and older vaccinated. Hochul said more than 500,000 New York kids have already received their first shot.
But about 68% of children eligible for the vaccine have yet to be inoculated, according to state data. Some 91% of the children admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, Hochul said.
A new public service ad featuring Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, seeks to reinforce the importance of getting children vaccinated.
“We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of children sick and hospitalized due to the omicron variant,” Bassett states in the TV spot.
The state also continues to pay close attention to strained hospitals.
Hochul said three upstate regions — the Mohawk Valley, Central New York and the Finger Lakes — have “overtaxed” hospitals with the infection surge. As a result, health facilities in each of those regions will face a two-week pause on non-emergency elective procedures. The situation will be reassessed at the end of the pause.
“I want everything to be short-term so it gives us the flexibility to adapt and adjust,” she told reporters in New York City.
Hochul drew a link between rising hospital admissions and regions that have vaccination rates that “are not where they should be.”
Hochul’s efforts to bring workers back to offices while the omicron variant has been adding to the stress on hospitals was vigorously challenged by Wayne Spence, president of the Public Employees Federation, one of the state’s largest unions for government workers.
Arguing there should be “robust telecommuting,” Spence said, the state “chooses to broaden vaccine mandates, requires workers to wear masks all day at their desks, wastes its limited supply of COVID tests and now forces another dose of the vaccine upon its strained workforce.”
