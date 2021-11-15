Country Music Park honors trio of local musicians

A Chenango County man and a pair of Delaware County residents were among the honorees at the Cortland Country Music Park’s 44th Annual Hall of Fame presentation.
The Oct. 31 event featured the induction of three people into the Hall of Fame and six into the Hall of Honor — a step toward Hall of Fame immortality.
Ed Kowalski of Virgil, Clayton Boise of Oxford and Lowell Smith, who played in the Cortland area, were inducted as the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, posthumously for Boise. They were among seven considered and their plaques will be hung in the park’s Hall of Fame.
Ken Whitney, the new director of the Hall of Fame Museum at the Cortland Country Music Park on Route 13 in Cortlandville, was the master of ceremonies for the event.
Musical entertainment and dinner shows take place weekly at the music park during the summer and fall.
The Oct. 31 Hall of Fame show inducted people in two categories. Its Hall of Honor gives a nod to hard-working country musicians. The Hall of Fame is reserved for longtime players who’ve made a significant contribution to country music in the area.
Terri Whitney of Franklin said the stage at the Cortland Country Music Park has a Grand Ol’ Opry feel.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. She had just wowed the crowd with Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” and then launched into a Martina McBride song. Park officials inducted Whitney into its Hall of Honor, one of six getting the accolade.
“I’m pretty much speechless. It was a surprise,” Whitney said of her honor. “I feel there are so many people out there deserving.”
The country singer has been at her craft for 25 years, with the same band, Country Express.
Whitney has mentored girls, teaching them to play on stage. She also is active at the Oneonta Sock Hop, fundraising for organizations. She has shared the stage with the likes of Kenny Rogers. But she said her favorite times are playing with Country Express.
Jim Wright of Walton, a hall of honor inductee, has been playing music for 52 years. He started playing bass guitar at 18, was in his father’s band in 1969 and played in the Petty Officer’s Club during his Navy stint in the 1970s. His band, Phoenix, where he plays lead guitar, has been active since 2005.
“You gotta love it,” he said. His band mate, Jim Tooley of Greene, was inducted into the Hall of Honor in 2005.
“We don’t care about the money. We just enjoy the music and having some fun,” Tooley said.
The process has two levels, Ken Whitney said. “First you have to be inducted into the Hall of Honor,” he said.
“This year, six were inducted. Some years there are eight. Six is good. That varies,” he said.
Musicians submit their resume to the awards committee. Once people are named to the Hall of Honor, they can be considered for its Hall of Fame.
“We put out advertising. We are looking for seasoned musicians, playing at least 20 years, and to submit a resume to be considered," Whitney said. "Myself and others, we know musicians. I play in a band. The board knows musicians.
The committee reviews dozens of resumes, choosing seven nominees for the Hall of Fame.
"We send the seven to an outside independent source,” Whitney said, to cut out favoritism. That whittles the number to three, the number inducted ever year.
Other Hall of Honor inductees were Chauncey “Tink” Bennett of East Homer, singer and songwriter for Tailor Made; Brian Nelson of Rome; Bobby “Guitar” Mahar, who lives just outside Fulton; and Michael Garlock.
