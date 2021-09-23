County agency, seniors ring in fall at winery

The Otsego County Office for the Aging held a "fall harvest" event for county seniors Thursday at the Rustic Ridge Winery in Burlington Flats.
The small crowd of seniors heard about tai chi and how it helps people with balance issues and arthritis pain and about hidden sugars in food and how to avoid them from a nutrition educator from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties.
After the talks, violinist John Potocnik performed while seniors visited and asked questions of the presenters.
The fall harvest was the third get together the Office for the Aging held this fall, caseworker Sue Eschler said, and “The community really stepped up and helped us with these events. Pathfinder Village donated cookies and Rick and Laura Bennett allowed us to have the event at their winery.”
OfA Account Clerk Typist Glenn Linsenbardt said “We usually have a big picnic at Glimmerglass State Park, but due to COVID-19, we held smaller events in different locations of the county.”
There was a paint and sip at Gilbert Lake and a trivia day in Otego, he said.
“We had perfect weather for the paint and sip and had 14 participants,” Eschler said. “Unfortunately, Mother Nature wasn't kind to us today.”
Even though the event was under a pavilion, the rain probably deterred some seniors from coming to the event. However, the seniors who did come said it was worthwhile.
“We thought it would be a nice day out and we were interested in the topics presented,” Nancy Lehtonen of Morris said.
She and her husband were interested in the Tai Chi demonstration by instructor Russ Bachman and they visited with him after his talk.
Bachman said Tai Chi helps seniors with balance issues and arthritis. “If a senior falls, there's a 50/50 chance they could suffer long term affects. I liken arthritis to a rusty wrench. You don't want to move because it hurts, but that is the opposite of what you should be doing. You should be moving.”
He said Tai Chi uses slow and steady movements and the person's body weight as friction. Tai Chi slowly builds muscle and increases flexibility. He teaches the Tai Chi for Arthritis class offered by OfA and said he hopes to offer it in the fall.
Doris Holdorf said she took the course two years ago because of balance issues and “found it very beneficial. My balance improved. Russ is a very patient teacher.”
She said she hadn't continued the Tai Chi as much as she should have and noticed her balance was off again, so she came to the event to reconnect with Russ and hopes to sign up for a class he's teaching in the fall.
“This time I will carry on with the exercises,” she said.
In addition to learning about Tai Chi, seniors listened as CCE Nutrition Educator Kimberly Ferstler talked about hidden sugars in food and nutrition benefits of vegetables. She brought a bean and corn salsa for seniors to try packed with vegetables.
“As Americans we don't eat enough vegetables,” Ferstler said. “The recommended serving is 2 ½ to 3 cups per day. A cup is about the size of your fist.”
In addition to not eating enough vegetables, she said Americans eat “way too much sugar.”
She highlighted the amount of hidden sugars with a demonstration using chocolate milk, Vitamin Water, Coke, lemonade and sweetened tea. She had the attendees put the drinks in order from the least amount of sugar to the most amount of sugar. Attendees put the drinks in the following order – chocolate milk, Vitamin Water, lemonade, sweetened tea and Coke, which was correct. Vitamin Water had 6.5 teaspoons of added sugar, the lemonade had 10 teaspoons of added sugar, the sweetened tea had 12 teaspoons of added sugar and a 20 ounce bottle of Coke had 16 teaspoons of added sugar.
“We want people to drink milk for the calcium,” she said. “Milk does have its own sugar, lactose, but chocolate milk has added sugar. Fruit and milk sugars don't count. The fiber in whole fruits makes the body digest it slower. We want people to eat fruit and drink milk for the vitamins and minerals.”
In addition to the talks, members of the OfA and Pathfinder Village supplied baked goods and cider and hot drinks for people to enjoy while listening to the music.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
