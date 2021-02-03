The Otsego County Board of Representatives tried to demonstrate its own form of bipartisanship Wednesday, Feb. 3, for a series of resolutions of opinion on the most pressing state and national matters — coronavirus vaccine distribution and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — but the comity only went so far.
The board did unanimously pass a resolution calling for all state representatives to help encourage and promote the vaccination of all state residents.
It was edited greatly Wednesday from its Health and Education Committee draft after several GOP members said the committee draft was unfair in singling out Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield; and State Sen. Peter Oberacker Jr., R-Schenevus; and in characterizing their desire to protect conscientious objectors or people who have medical reasons to not get vaccinated as not supporting vaccines.
In response, the board added the three other assemblymen who represent Otsego County — Chris Tague, R-Schoharie; Brian Miller, R-New Hartford; Joe Angelino, R-Norwich — to the motion and took out some language that the GOP members thought made the resolution hard to support.
It also shifted the framing away from Salka's proposed bill to allow people to not take the vaccine — which was itself a reaction to a withdrawn proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to mandate vaccination for all eligible state residents.
The new language sought to put the focus on broader support for the state getting enough people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. It also sought to encourage every state politician, rather than just the two, to place a priority on messaging that indicates the vaccines are scientifically sound and needed to combat the health crisis plaguing the county, state, nation and world.
Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, urged the representatives to find language on both issues they could agree upon. He also seemed to help ease the compromise on the vaccination resolution when he said he did not mind language that condemned misinformation about vaccinations and urged people to get scientific information from valid sources.
However, the board failed to pass a resolution condemning the Jan 6. insurrection, after two competing resolutions — one offered by each caucus — failed to get approved as late resolutions. For a late resolution to be accepted for debate, it needs two-thirds majority approval under the county's weighted voting system.
That requirement has been waived frequently during the pandemic, but not on Wednesday for these two resolutions. Both measures failed to get a two-thirds majority and although debate was not allowed, the ensuring conversation revealed that the representatives are far apart in how they want to frame the resolution.
The GOP motion proposed by Rep. Ed Frazier Jr., R-Unadilla, was voted on first and got no Democratic votes to begin debate.
Frazier's motion was a reaction to a proposal from Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-town of Oneonta, whose motion only got one GOP-aligned vote to proceed, from Board Vice Chair, Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon. Kennedy said she was not ready to vote for Stammel's motion, but did hope to have a discussion.
Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-town of Otsego, had dropped off the Zoom call during this part of the meeting and did not vote on either motion to debate.
Frazier's resolution sought to include the condemnation of violence at protests last summer, as well as things about police officers hurt on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
Several Democratic representatives pushed back on what they called the GOP members' insistence on adding things to the resolution before they would agree to denounce an insurrection.
Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, called it false equivalency and Rep. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta, said that as a minority he knows his family and constituents believe lumping BLM into these conversations is offensive.
Bliss tried again to urge a resolution but concluded one was not coming Wednesday. The group agreed to return the issue to the committee system and try again next month, perhaps with two resolutions, one condemning the insurrection and another condemning all violent protest.
The meeting was held via Zoom because of the pandemic and can be viewed on the county's Facebook page.
