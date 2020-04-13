Otsego County Rep. Adrienne Martini will lend her advice to women who are interested in running for political office, as part of a virtual class, which begins Wednesday, April 15.
Martini, an Oneonta Democrat who represents the city's Third and Fourth Wards, released her fourth book this winter. "Somebody's Got to Do It, Why Cursing at the News Won't Save the Nation, But Your Name on a Local Ballot Can," published by Henry Holt and Company, chronicles Martini's journey from writer — she is a former columnist for The Daily Star — to politician.
The class is sponsored by Women Elect. It will feature Martini and a candidate for the state Assembly in Western New York, ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc. The course will run three weeks, but also include follow-up meetings, Martini said.
"That way we will be able to compare notes about what works and what doesn't work, especially with the new landscape," she said. "Because what worked six weeks ago isn't what is going to work now or six weeks from now."
Martini's new book got a favorable review from The New York Times and an unexpected Twitter shout-out from 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said, 'The title of this new book really says it all.'"
Clinton's loss to Donald Trump had spurred Martini to get involved in politics. In 2017, she won her seat by 29 votes. After a first term that she said came with a steep learning curve, Martini ran unopposed in 2019. She is now the chair of the county's Human Services committee and also serves on the powerful Administration Committee.
Clinton's tweet, Thursday, March 5, right after the book's release, sent the book's popularity skyrocketing, and brought Martini full circle, but it also ended her work day, she said.
"It was crazy. I was actually at work," she said. "I edit the SUNY Oneonta alumni magazine, and suddenly, my phone — as the kids say — blows up. I told my boss, 'yeah, I am not going to be able to concentrate on anything else today. I'll make up the time.'"
That tweet was six weeks ago, but it feels like a lifetime, Martini said; it was in the time before coronavirus had become widespread in the U.S.
"It doesn't even seem like the time to sell a book," she said. "I mean, book publicity ... what is that? We're all dealing with coronavirus."
However, county business goes on, mostly being conducted via Zoom and Facebook Live. Local elections and state primaries have been postponed until June, but they will also continue, eventually, and like everything else, will need to0 adjust to whatever becomes the new normal. Martini said the class will help candidates navigate whatever system exists for running for office this year.
"At first we were going to do this in person, but then we almost saw it as an opportunity," she said. "I wouldn't say it is better, but it makes it a little easier in a sense to get everyone together, because we are speaking to people around the state."
The class is free and is tailored to running for local offices in New York. Go to www.tinyurl.com/martinimeet to sign up and for more information. Go to www.martinimade.com to read Martini's blog.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
