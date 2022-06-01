County board salutes those who earned Purple Hearts

Purple Heart recipients were honored prior to the June 1, Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting.
The board voted May 25, to make Otsego County a "Purple Heart County," and invited Purple Heart recipients to come to the county office building in Cooperstown to be recognized.
Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said it was important to recognize veterans' "commitment and sacrifice while in service to the United States."
He said the board started working on the resolution just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning and was thankful Rick Brockway, R-Laurens, Otego, "took the ball" and finished the work on the proclamation.
“I wasn’t a veteran. I wasn’t wounded. I wasn’t in war, but something I just wanted to do,” Brockway said May 25, following the board meeting. “This should have been done years ago, but you know, nobody took ahold of the reins and got it done.”
Brockway said he felt that veterans, especially those injured or killed in action, needed the recognition.
The ceremony was attended by six Purple Heart recipients or family members of fallen Purple Heart recipients, Joseph Fraccola, commander of the Central NY Military Order of the Purple Heart; and Brian Maher, former executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. Bliss and Brockway said they were happy with the turnout.
Ed Seals of East Worcester said his wife talked him into coming to the ceremony. "She thought it'd be nice," he said. Seals served in the Marine Corps in the infantry division during Vietnam and was wounded by a mortar round during an attack, he said.
Other veterans in attendance were Joseph Borawa of Unadilla, Douglas Rifenberg of Unadilla, Grant Coates of Sidney, and Warren Ryther of New Lisbon.
Robert Coulman represented his brother, Staff Sgt. Kevin Coulman, who was killed in the bombing of the Beirut Marine Barracks on Oct. 23, 1983. Gordon Gainsford, who was killed in Belgium during World War II, was represented by his brother; Brockway didn't get his first name.
Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, said she remembers the day of Kevin Coulman's funeral in Cooperstown.
The board unanimously approved the symbolic designation during a special meeting Wednesday, May 25. The resolution states that “the people of Otsego County have great respect, admiration and the utmost gratitude for all the men and women who have selflessly served their country and county in the armed forces.”
The resolution goes on to honor the contributions and sacrifices of local veterans who received the Purple Heart Medal “as a result of being wounded or killed while engaged in combat with an enemy force, construed as a singularly meritorious act of essential service.”
The county highway department is making Purple Heart signs that will be erected on county highways where they cross into Otsego County. Brockway said Edmeston company Prolifiq Co., is printing the Purple Heart decals for the signs and he expects the signs to be erected in June.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
