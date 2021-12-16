The Otsego County Board of Representatives set a public hearing and said farewell to three members and the county attorney during its Dec. 15 meeting.
There will be a public hearing regarding Local Law A of 2022, which establishes the salaries of several department heads, Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9:55 a.m.
The following salaries are part of the local law: emergency services coordinator, $64,640; director of real property tax service, $69,048; personnel officer, $74,151; county clerk, $69,877; sheriff, $88,679; superintendent of highways, $93,952; commissioner of social services group I, $89,532; director of public health $85,906; and commissioner of elections (Rep), $50,551.
The salaries mentioned don't include a person's longevity bonus or benefits, said Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom.
In addition to the public hearing, the board will hold its reorganizational meeting on Jan. 5.
The board passed resolutions of appreciation Wednesday for Reps. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta Wards Five and Six; Andrew Stammel, D-town of Oneonta; and Michele Farwell, D-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield; for their years of service on the board.
Lapin thanked his fellow representatives for "four great years on the board." He said he had come to know and respect his fellow representatives and said working together has "restored my faith that government can work for the greater good."
Stammel thanked Bliss for appointing him as chair of the Health and Education committee even though he was in a different party from him.
"The public doesn't know, but 99% of the time we are non-partisan and we should be proud of that," he said.
Farwell said it "was an honor and a privilege to be a representative."
Fellow representatives praised Farwell for all she has done for the county during her tenure on the board. Vice-Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, said Farwell was great to work with and praised her work on the Intergovernmental Affairs committee to lay the foundation for the county administrator position.
"Her energy on the task force will be missed," she said.
The board also acknowledged the 12 years Ellen L. Coccoma served as county attorney. Coccoma decided she did not want to seek reappointment, Bliss said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
*headline changed at 7:40 a.m. Dec. 17 to correct the number of representatives leaving.
