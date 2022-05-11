County: Bridge closure is necessary, 'no great' detours

Discussion of a bridge replacement in East Meredith took up a majority of the May 11 meeting of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors.
Meredith Supervisor James Ellis asked if the road would be closed throughout the duration of the construction, as the state Department of Transportation will be working on state Route 28 this summer, too.
Department of Public Works Commissioner Susan McIntyre said "We will have to completely close the bridge throughout the construction. We anticipate eight weeks of downtime and closure." She said she has been in contact with the state DOT and the state doesn't plan to close Route 28 during construction, but will have alternating lanes of traffic. The state will widen Route 28 in Meridale. Currently, NYSEG is moving electrical poles along the highway to accommodate the widening of the road.
Ellis asked if there would be a detour posted for regional traffic. McIntyre said there are "no designated alternate routes of travel," and said, "We will announce the closure several days in advance so regional travelers will know. There are no great alternate routes."
The board unanimously passed a resolution to hire ING Civil Inc. of Watervliet to replace the bridge on county Route 10 over the Kortright Creek in East Meredith at a cost of $424,000. McIntyre said a new bridge deck will be placed on the existing bridge abutments.
After the meeting McIntyre said now that the bridge replacement has been awarded, the company would set the schedule for replacement.
The board also approved a $581,683.49 bid to GeoStabilization International LLC of Commerce City, Colorado, to stabilize slopes as needed, including along county Route 37 in Fleischmanns, Kortright supervisor and chair of the Public Works Committee George Haynes said.
Also during the meeting, the board transferred the pistol clerk position to the sheriff's office. Harpersfield Supervisor James Eisel said the pistol clerk is retiring and it "makes a lot of sense" to move the duties from the county clerk's office to the sheriff's office, as the sheriff's office houses the records needed to evaluate applicants before issuing pistol permits.
The board also approved using $16,479 in American Rescue Plan grant funding the Office of the Aging received to help pay for a car. Office for the Aging Assistant Director Wayne Shepard said during the COVID-19 pandemic OFA shared a car with Public Health, but now that both agencies are doing more home visits, another car is needed. Shepard said when he retired as OFA director three years ago, the agency had three cars, but is down to two, so the allocation is to build the fleet back up to where it was.
The board set a public hearing on the eight-year review of Agricultural District No. 2 in the towns of Delhi, Franklin, Hamden, Meredith and Walton for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
