Otsego County plans to provide more rooms at Motel 88 in Oneonta for emergency and temporary housing despite the objection of Oneonta Common Council member Len Carson, who represents the ward where the motel is located.
The Otsego County Board of Representatives voted 7 to 4 — three board members were absent — Wednesday, Aug. 2 to authorize spending up to $621,600 to expand the number of rooms at Motel 88 at 340 Chestnut St. in Oneonta, for clients of the county’s Department of Social Services.
The contract would be for 18 months at $60 per night.
Motel 88, owned by Bang Hua Chen, currently provides 10 DSS-only rooms. Under the resolution approved Wednesday, the motel would guarantee the county 20 rooms which could house 30 to 40 clients.
Carson, R-Fifth Ward, first voiced his objection to the county’s plan at the city Common Council meeting Tuesday evening, saying that the county didn’t inform him or any other council member of its plan to contract more space at the motel.
All four city of Oneonta board representatives co-sponsored the resolution in addition to Richard Brockway, R-District 3, representing Laurens and Otego.
Carson said the current county-sponsored residents of the motel have not been good neighbors, and have been seen walking through backyards and heard making noise throughout the night.
In January 2022, a fire at the motel heavily damaged three rooms. Carson, who was a city firefighter for 26 years, said that the investigation concluded that a motel resident and DSS client was responsible for the fire.
“There’s continual incidents from DSS (clients),” Carson said to the county board. “We’re asking for a better accountability … The city of Oneonta cannot bear this cost.”
In his career as a firefighter, he said, he saw innumerable drug overdoses and deaths of people “dumped off at these motels and left on their own to their own devices.”
Carson pointed to what he feels is a better, more compassionate solution — the business model of Crossroads Inn in Otego, a hotel/rehabilitation facility owned by spouses Brad Feik and Noel Clinton-Feik, which provides case management services in a separate contract with the county.
He asked that the county board table the resolution. Instead, the board went into executive session.
After the board reopened the meeting to the public, Rep. Adrienne Martini, D-District 12, representing Oneonta city Wards 3 and 4, introduced an amended resolution.
The amendment specifically addressed county code compliance at Motel 88.
Martini said that in addition to the 10 rooms at Motel 88, currently the county pays for 19 rooms at Crossroads, 17 at the Budget Inn in Oneonta, and seven at the Town House Inn in Oneonta.
There are five to eight families at the emergency shelter at Opportunities for Otsego, an agency the county contracts with, and six clients living in “tiny homes.”
She said that the total of 20 rooms at Motel 88 would be used to supplement the city’s Code Blue Warming Station, which can house 10 people. The warming station on Chestnut Street is also in the Fifth Ward.
“Last year, I think the high for one night was 84 people who approached the warming station,” she said.
She added that “nobody is enthusiastic about the situation … We’re taking the steps that we can see to solve this problem,” including working to bring case management services to Motel 88.
Rep. Clark Oliver, D-District 11, representing Oneonta city Wards 1 and 2, said DSS has “no reason to believe that the extra 10 rooms that we’re contracting for at Motel 88 will constitute an influx of new people who are utilizing temporary housing.”
“I am hopeful that as we move forward with these conversations, that we will lead with empathy, as much as we lead with facts and reason,” he said.
After the vote, Rep. Michelle Catan, R-District 4, representing the town of Oneonta, said she voted no because she believes the issue “needs more attention than just putting a band-aid on it.”
“We need to be able to have a full understanding of it,” she said, “and a way to help, not just putting people in hotels and going from there. There needs to be more oversight.”
Brockway said the county’s duty to provide housing is mandated by the state.
“As much as we may not want to, we don’t have a choice,” he said, “and if we can keep the funds down and work on getting help for these people, we’re moving in the right direction.”
