County gives city update on ambulances

Otsego County Administrator Joshua Beams and Otsego County Rep. Dan Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, chair of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, attended the Oneonta Common Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, to discuss the countywide ambulance service.
Beams and Wilber were invited to speak before the council by Mayor Gary Herzig after he raised concerns about the service at a previous meeting. Herzig wanted to know if city residents would be taxed for the service, which they don’t need as they have a paid department.
Wilber asked Oneonta Fire Department Chief Brian Knapp what the average ambulance response time in the city of Oneonta was. Knapp responded, “five minutes.”
Wilber told the council that some ambulance calls can take up to 90 minutes before someone responds, so the county board felt it needed to assist residents by starting a countywide ambulance service. The county will respond if the area volunteer EMS cannot, he said.
“The dispatcher will go down the list,” Wilber said. “If Town A cannot produce an ambulance, they will go down the list.”
The county approved purchasing two ambulances in August and approved hiring 20 personnel to man the ambulances 24/7/365 in September. Wilber said the first two emergency medical technicians will begin working Nov. 8 to outfit the ambulances and the service should be up and running by Nov. 16. The county has compiled statistics of where ambulances respond on a given day, and the two county ambulances will be stationed at different locations based on that data, he said.
“Two ambulances may not be enough, but something had to be done,” Wilber said.
Beams said the county wanted to provide a service many areas can’t provide using volunteers anymore.
Beams said the first two years of the service will be paid by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds — each year costing $1.5 million — and the county board is looking for a way to fund it in coming years. He said towns and villages will have the option to opt in for the service and pay a fee for the service based on population and usage of the service. He said the county would need the state Legislature to pass a bill so the county could provide the service and charge municipalities.
Knapp asked if the county was interested in partnering with the city to provide shared EMS services with nearby towns. Both Beams and Wilber said that could be a possibility. Town of Oneonta residents pay the city for fire and EMS protection services.
Herzig thanked Beams and Wilber for attending the meeting and Beams said he would keep in communication with the city with bi-weekly calls.
In other business:
• The council approved two State Environmental Quality Review Act determinations, and approved applying for a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant program for the Social Eats Small Business Project.
The council approved a Type II determination for both the City of Oneonta Water Treatment Plant improvement project and the Community Development Block Grant Small Business Program Social Eats Project 607, Inc.
The city will replace existing pumps, equipment, process systems, access ways and other miscellaneous items that are necessary, the resolution said. This will improve the plant’s performance and improve operator safety, the resolution said.
• The council also approved appointing Kevin Sweeney to the position of fire captain, effective Nov. 3, at a base annual salary of $62,961. The council congratulated Sweeney on his promotion.
