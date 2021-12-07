County health director: COVID has hit all-time high locally

Otsego County's public health director is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic in the county has hit record levels.
"Otsego County is currently experiencing the highest surge in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started almost two years ago," Department of Health Director Heidi Bond said in a Tuesday, Dec. 7, media release. "It is critical that everyone continue to try to curb the spread of COVID-19. We know that social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated works. Please continue to take the proper precautions to protect yourselves and those most at risk and get vaccinated."
Bond said her department is "doing our best to keep up with the high number of new COVID-19 cases," and said, "Please be patient with this process. It may take several days for you to be contacted once you receive a positive test. We may not be able to return phone calls in a prompt manner during this time."
Those who receive a positive result for COVID, are asked to begin to isolate at home, wear a mask, sanitize surfaces and practice good handwashing, the release said.
Residents are asked to cooperate with contact tracers when they call, and complete the interview honestly and accurately.
"We understand that people are tired of the process. We are all in this together," Bond said in the release. "Please have patience. Your choices now and throughout this holiday season can make the difference between life and death for some members of our community."
There were 71 new cases reported Tuesday. According to the Health Department's website, there were 359 active cases in the county and 10 people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 91 deaths and 7,035 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
