The Otsego County Historical Association will host a local history event Saturday, with displays and historical artifacts from 14 towns in the county.
“Otsego County is overflowing with history,” OCHA treasurer Jan Bartow said during a phone call Friday. The region was once famous for hops and railroads, he said.
The Partners in Preservation event will be held April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Milford Community Center, the former American Legion building at 86 West Main Street. It is an “opportunity for area historical societies to showcase their artifacts and provide information to the general public,” according to a media release from the association. It is the first time the event has been held since before COVID.
Local authors Jim Loudon of Oneonta and Bruce Markusen of Cooperstown will talk about their historical research. Loudon has written books about the Oneonta Roundhouse, Leatherstocking regional railroads and Oneonta’s Electric Lake, a former pond and hydroelectric dam along the Susquehanna, where New Island and Interstate 88 are today.
Markusen has written about baseball history; his latest research is about monster and horror films from the 1930s. At future OCHA educational events, both authors will give lectures about their books — Loudon on May 12 and Markusen on June 12, at the Kinney memorial library in Hartwick.
Bartow said he has been interested in history since his childhood growing up in Worcester. As a boy, he got to see the bugle of local civil war veteran Seth Flint, who joined the Union Army at age 15 and became a bugler in General Ulysses S. Grant’s escort.
“I believe that to keep local history alive — if we don't keep these organizations going, and young people coming in, we're going to lose a lot of the history of this county,” he said.
