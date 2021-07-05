County offers free farmers' market produce to seniors

Seniors in Otsego and Delaware counties can receive coupons for free produce from farmers' markets.
Otsego County Office for the Aging will soon have farmers’ market checks available for income-eligible seniors age 60 and older, according to a media release. The checks are made available through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and provide a booklet of checks worth $20 that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets. To be eligible, seniors must have a monthly income at or below $1,986 for a one-person household or $2,686 for a two-person household.
Checks will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the requirements. While checks are good throughout New York state, consumers are reminded that not all farmers at farmers’ markets accept them. Office for the Aging will provide a list of participating farmers’ markets when checks are distributed.
Checks can be picked up at the following locations in Otsego County:
• Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street in Pioneer Alley, 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 10th;
• Morris Farmers’ Market, Guy Rathbone Park, 117 Main Street, 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 5;
• Nader Towers, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta (outdoor pavilion), 10:30 a.m. to noon July 14 and Aug. 4;
• Oneonta Heights, 1 Silver Ave. (main entrance), 10:30 a.m. to noon July 21;
• Middlefield Orchard, 2274 St. Hwy. 166, Cooperstown, 10:30 a.m. to noon July 29;
• Otsego County Office for the Aging, 140 County Hwy. 33W, Suite 5, Cooperstown, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
• Otsego County Office for the Aging, 242 Main Street, Oneonta, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call in advance to make sure staff are available.
Questions can be directed to Office for the Aging by contacting 607-547-4232.
In Delaware County, senior citizens may also receive $20 worth of free New York state-grown produce. The coupons can only be used for fresh fruits and vegetables — no baked or processed foods — at participating vendors. Delaware County Office for the Aging will coordinate the distribution of the booklets for households of eligible seniors.
To be eligible for Farmers Market Coupons, a person must be a senior, age 60 or older; a New York state resident and currently receiving or eligible for SSI, public assistance or Section 8 housing subsidy; or have an income that meets the same criteria as the Otsego County program.
Eligible seniors must personally sign to receive their coupon booklets; no one else will be allowed to sign for them unless they have a legal power of attorney and can show proof. A client may elect to have a proxy pick up coupon booklets for them. The proxy must present a proxy form signed by the client at time of pick up. A client can call the office to request a proxy form be mailed or emailed to them. At the markets, caregivers or others can redeem coupons if the recipient is unable to shop in person.
Coupon booklets can be mailed this year if the recipient has SNAP, Medicaid, Medicare Savings Program, or the Extra Help Program. Clients take full responsibility for mailed coupons and will not be issued another booklet if they are lost in the mail, a media release said.
The deadline for distributing Farmers Market Coupons this year is Aug. 30; booklets cannot be issued after that date. Coupons are only valid during the current program year through Nov. 30.
Eligible seniors may pick up coupons at the Office for the Aging at 97 Main Street, Suite 2, in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other distribution sites include senior dining centers and senior housing units. Contact Yvonne Brock at Delaware County Office for the Aging at 607-832-5750 for more information.
Coupons will also be distributed at the places listed below:
• Downsville Fire House, 15166 State Hwy. 30, Downsville, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13;
• Roscoe Diner, Old Rt. 17, Roscoe, 2:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16;
• Meadow Park Apartments, Fair St., Deposit, 10 a.m. to noon July 19;
• Margaretville American Legion Hall, 903 Main St, Margaretville, 10 a.m. to noon July 20;
• Stamford Parking Lot, behind Tops grocery store, Stamford, 1 to 2 p.m. July 22;
• Sidney Price Chopper Parking lot, 165 Delaware Ave., Sidney, 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 27;
• Roxbury Library Parking Lot, 53742 State Highway 30, Roxbury, 10 a.m. to noon July 28;
• Hancock Fireman’s Field, 12-14 Park St., Hancock, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 2;
• Davenport Town Hall, 11790 State Hwy. 23, Davenport Center, 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5;
• Margaretville Village Parking Lot, across from Fresh Town in Margaretville, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 9;
• Deposit, parking lot behind Wendy’s, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 11;
• Delaware County Fair, Walton, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 through 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.