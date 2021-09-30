The Otsego County Office for the Aging has reopened several senior dining centers.
According to a media release from the office, dining Centers are open at the following locations:
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Mondays and Wednesdays at noon;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main Street, the fourth Thursday of each month at noon;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street in Oneonta, Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.
Freshly prepared meals are available to residents age 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454. Menus can also be obtained by calling Central Kitchen or on the Office for the Aging’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/8vdm47e2.
