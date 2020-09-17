The Otsego County Board of Representatives will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, to consider overriding the state tax levy cap for 2021.
The hearing will take place in the Otsego County Courthouse at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown. Because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders to stem the coronavirus pandemic, the maximum capacity for the hearing will be 50 people. Comments can also be emailed to comments@otsegocounty.com or mailed to Otsego County Clerk of the Board, attn. Carol McGovern, 197 Main St., Cooperstown NY 13326. Comments will be accepted until 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24.
The hearing will also be streamed on the county's Facebook page, Otsego County, NY.
