Otsego County Health Department officials said a rabid bat was found in the town of Hartwick on Tuesday, June 16.
According to a media release, the bat was sent to a state laboratory for testing, and was found to be infected with rabies. A cat found with the bat will be quarantined for six months. There was no human exposure.
For more information on rabies, call the Health Department at 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.