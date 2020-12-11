County revives plan to upgrade aging air systems

Otsego County has taken the first step toward reviving an energy upgrade plan with Trane, a heating and air conditioning company.
The county's Public Works Committee voted unanimously twice Thursday, Dec. 10, to approve motions allowing Treasurer Allen Ruffles to sign letter of intent on loans for about $1.55 million and $900,000 with Trane and Chase Bank, respectively, for the project, which was approved early this year then canceled months later when the coronavirus pandemic took a harsh effect on the county's budget.
However, county officials have been in talks to revive the project since then because the county HVAC equipment is so old that, in many cases, parts are no longer available for the county's systems. Repair people with knowledge of 50-year old heating and air conditioning equipment are hard to find, too, county officials have said.
Ruffles said Thursday he would sign a letter of intent on a loan with Trane for the large part of the project, which includes upgrading lighting in county buildings to LED, doing building envelope improvements, establishing automation to control all systems more easily, adding load control for items which are always plugged in and water conservation efforts.
Ruffles said the Trane-financed part of the project would be at a 2.75% rate for 13 years, with an annual payment of about $106,000. However, he said the county's loan obligations on jail repairs would be fulfilled in 2021 and the county could apply the money it has been paying on that bond to the Trane bond to pay it off in three or four years.
The other part of the project, involving rooftop HVAC units, will be bonded with Chase, Ruffles said, at a 1.27% rate for three years.
The project does not include the county's transportation department facilities.
The loans and the project will still have to be approved by the county's full Board of Representatives. The board has a mid-December meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday Dec. 14. Because of the pandemic, the county's meeting are held via Zoom and can be viewed on the county's Facebook's page.
Representatives from Trane have previously told county officials the project can be completed in three to four months.
The acting Public Works Chair, Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, told Ruffles he had the committee's support to move forward with the plans. He said he liked the plan to roll over the jail payments into the HVAC repair payments.
"I feel the sooner we can get out from something, the better off we'd be," he said.
McCarty replaced state Sen.-elect Peter Oberacker Jr., as chair of the committee.
Oberacker stepped down in November to concentrate on his transition to state government. Oberacker's replacement, Jennifer Mickle, was named to the Public Works and Public Safety and Legal Affairs committees and made her first appearances at both Thursday.
Mickle, R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester, is an Oneonta real estate agent who lives in Maryland. She was approved to replace Oberacker at the board's meeting Wednesday, Dec. 2.
