County reworks Oneonta office building plan

Otsego County is on schedule to complete the rehabilitation of its building at 242 Main St., but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the departments to be housed in the building.
"Since DMV no longer will be occupying that space, the renovation has been reworked," Rep. Adrienne Martini told the Otsego County Board of Representatives during its July meeting, held Wednesday, July 1, via Zoom and broadcast on Facebook Live. "The Office for the Aging will set up on Main Street. DSS (Department of Social Services) will be on that level, too."
A stark drop in revenue in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic caused the Board of Representatives to lay off 59 people in May, including three DMV clerks. County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner said as a result, she would have to close the Oneonta office, which was a satellite office.
The DMV's main Otsego County location is in the Otsego County Office Building at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown, the county seat.
Martini, D-Oneonta, who chairs the Human Services Committee, said some of the extra room could also go to maintenance and public assistance.
According to minutes from Human Services, OFA should move from its Elm Park location by late August.
The county's departments of Mental Health, Family and Child Services, Addiction Services and Social Services have offices in the building, which was the Oneonta City Hall until 1980 and has been county property since 1984.
Last year, Otsego County completed a lengthy review to determine if it should sell the building, with some discussion the city would be interested. However, the county's Public Works Committee decided the building was one of the more cost effective buildings the county owned. The committee also reported the building could house several more departments if security was brought up to current standards, beginning the renovation process.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.