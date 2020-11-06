Otsego County will raise its tip fee from $87 to $90 in 2021.
In addition, the user fee will be $25.
The county's Board of Representatives approved the 2021 rates unanimously as part of a consent agenda Wednesday, Nov. 3. The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on the county's Facebook page because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board also approved the hours for the two county transfer stations.
At the Northern Transfer Station near Cooperstown, the hours will be: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to noon and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. At the Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta, the hours will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
The board also approved in its consent agenda a public hearing for the tentative 2021 budget. It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown. Masks and social distancing are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.