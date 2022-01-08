A couple was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5, following an incident at a Schoharie County School, State Police reported Friday.
Joseph D. Ayen, 33, and Jennifer C. Ayen, 36, both of Middleburgh were arrested by State Police at Cobleskill at Middleburgh Elementary School.
State Police were called to Middleburgh Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon after a Jennifer Ayen made threatening statements to staff during a phone call in which she was informed that she needed to pick her child up, according to a media release from troopers.
When the Ayens arrived at the school to retrieve their child, they began arguing with staff and using obscene language, according to the release. The couple was told to leave school grounds and after initially to leave, Joseph Ayen returned toward the school and continued shouting. Jennifer Ayen also remained on the property, the release said.
When a trooper attempted to take Joseph Ayen into custody, he resisted but was ultimately taken into custody, according to troopers.
Joseph Ayen was transported to the Cobleskill station and processed.
He was charged with misdemeanor charges of obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal trespass, and violations of disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, the release said. He was released to parole on a violation and is being held in Schoharie County Jail pending a court appearance in Middleburgh Town Court on Jan. 11.
Jennifer Ayen was charged with the misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal trespass, according to the release. Sher turned herself in at the Cobleskill and was issued an appearance ticket to Middleburgh Town Court on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
