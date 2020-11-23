BAINBRIDGE — Dan and Becky Mullineaux have been the bright spot of their County Highway 35 neighborhood for eight years and counting.
What began as a traditional holiday light display quickly evolved into a custom programmed show set to holiday music broadcast from a small FM transmitter at their home, Dan said.
“We’ve always loved decorating — I’m just a big show-off,” he said.
This year’s display features more than 22,000 pixel lights — each with its own individual computer chip — lining dozens of handmade sculptures and structures, including stars, snowflakes, icicles, snowmen, life-size Christmas trees and 16 decorative arches leading up the driveway.
“Each year we’ve added more and more,” Becky said. “He just loves doing the sequences — they’re amazing.”
Dan said he custom programs each show using a Raspberry Pi, a small, single-board computer commonly used in robotics, and metal conduit welded together to make structures that are wind-proof and compact for storage during the year.
“I built every arch, drilled every hole — there’s 1,600 holes we drilled by hand,” said Dan, a machinist at Raymond Corporation. “None of it’s bought. We put every single light in ourselves.”
The Mullineauxs said they begin setting up in the fall while the weather permits climbing on the metal roof of their home and to work out any issues with the internet, power or the programming.
“We’re out here testing and we get honks and waves all the time,” Becky said.
“I tell people at work they’ve got to come see my Christmas lights, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, they’re just lights,’ but no, they’re not,” Dan said. “They don’t just come on like most lights. Most people don’t see anything like this.”
Dan said he designed two separate shows, each about half an hour long, that will alternate every week from Thanksgiving until New Year’s.
“We do songs for kids, we do songs for teenagers, for old people like us,” Dan said with a laugh. “I have a couple patriotic songs I run for military people.”
The display drew well over 200 vehicles last year and is expected to attract an even larger crowd this year.
“Our problem is everybody thinks it’s store-bought, so they ask where they can buy it,” Dan said. “You won’t find this stuff at Walmart.”
Neighbors and passersby line both sides of the road within sight of the yard, Becky said.
“We go out for dinner on Friday night and when we come back, usually I’d just sit at the side of the road and watch my show two or three times while I’m waiting to get back in my driveway,” Dan said.
The Mullineauxs said they enjoy the feedback they get from neighbors and strangers alike, many of whom leave notes of praise in their mailbox.
“It makes us feel good, so it just inspires us to do more,” Becky said.
“Some of the parents write on our Facebook page and tell us they use it if their children are good at school that day, they come up here and watch it,” Dan said.
Becky said she and her husband enjoy taking evening drives throughout the area to look at other light displays, often drawing their inspiration from there.
“We do it because we like to, and it’s something fun people can do without having to pay. They just pull up and watch it,” she said. “We just like making something for people to do. Our neighbors love it.”
This year’s display features a custom-built sleigh pulled by two light-up reindeer, intended to be a photo op for children and their families, Becky said.
The couple said they spend about $2,500 on new lights and features each year and have shelled out nearly $10,000 to date, but the display’s impact on their electric bill is minimal.
The lights shine at only 30% brightness, Dan said. “They’re all LEDs and they’re not on all the time, they’re just flashing. Our electric bill probably went up only $90 last year.”
The display will debut 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, and will run until 10 p.m. every night until New Year’s Eve.
“Our neighbors hate to see us take it down as much as we do,” Dan said. “They thank us because we always try to add something new each year.”
Admission is free, and viewers are encouraged to take photos in the sleigh and by the arches on the driveway.
“It’s a lot of work. We work on it all year long, but we like it,” Becky said. “We’re glad that people like it and keep coming back every year.”
For more information or updates on the display, follow “Mullineaux Family Light Show” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
