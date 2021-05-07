Opponents of an Oneonta building project have lost another round in court.
According to a media release from the city of Oneonta, the State of New York Appellate Division on May 6 affirmed the earlier decision by Supreme Court Judge Michael Coccoma in a lawsuit brought against the city and Parkview Development by Johna M. Peachin and others, claiming errors on the part of the city's Planning Board in its approval of the Dietz Lofts project now under construction on Dietz Street. In the original action, Peachin claimed that the project would block views of the distant hills, reduce nearby parking for customers of her business, and require her to walk farther to exercise at the YMCA.
In its decision, the Appeals Court unanimously confirmed the earlier dismissal of the action and stated that the City of Oneonta Planning Commission, “… undertook the requisite hard look at the parking impacts associated with the project, and the City's conveyance of the parking lot did not violate the Public Trust Doctrine.” The court rejected all points raised in the appeal as “lacking in merit."
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig commented on the decision, saying, "The Appeals Court has now confirmed the Supreme Court's decision that our Oneonta Planning Commission carried out its responsibilities in both a professional and diligent manner."
