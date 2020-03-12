Delaware County has confirmed a case of COVID-19 within its borders.
During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Delaware as one of several counties where cases of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, had been reported.
Delaware County Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warner confirmed Cuomo's information. "We do have one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19," she told The Daily Star Thursday afternoon. She said members of the department's communicable diseases staff were doing a "contact investigation" at that time, just as they would for a case of pertussis or measles.
"We need to know where the person has been and people he or she has been around," Warner said. She said the investigation would also include a time frame of the person's recent movements.
Warner said laboratory results are pending on other possible cases of COVID-19, but could not offer information beyond that.
Cuomo said Thursday total cases in the state hit 328, up 112 from one day earlier, as the virus marches farther upstate from outbreaks in New York City and Westchester County.
Cuomo's announcement did not sit well with Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Tina Mole, who said the county was left out of the loop.
Mole said she was "very upset" with Cuomo because "apparently he is going directly to the media and bypassing county health officials." She said the governor is "causing an unnecessary panic" and said, "I believe counties should be aware of our own situation"
Mole said the county is following state mandates regarding containment of the virus, but said she could not give specifics. The Public Health Department is handling it, she said.
Mole said people should not panic.
Efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have resulted in cancellation of many events and meetings. A list of cancellations, updated as they come in, can be seen at www.thedailystar.com.
Staff Writer Shweta Karikehalli contributed to this report.
