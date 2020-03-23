An Otsego County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The county health department announced Monday, March 23.
According to a media release issued Monday by the county Health Department, the person is close contact of someone with a confirmed case who lives in another county.
The person was in quarantine when symptoms developed and testing was performed "promptly and safely," according to the release.
The person remains in isolation and close contacts have been notified, according to the release.
According to state Department of Health data, there were already seven positive cases in The Daily Star's coverage area. Delaware and Chenango counties each had three positive cases, announced March 12 and March 17, respectively, though one ogf the Delaware County cases was transferred to New York City. Schoharie County has one case, which was announced March 18.
