Chenango County had nine new cases and has recorded a total of 2,338, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Otsego County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health, there were 87 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized.
Otsego has recorded 2,998 cases and 49 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 142 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized and 293 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware has recorded 1,430 cases and 40 deaths since the pandemic began.
According to a Friday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 52 active cases, with 13 people hospitalized and 181 under active quarantine.
There have been 50 COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County.
Schoharie County had 13 new cases and has now had 2,229 conformed cases and 11 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo annoned Friday that hospitalizations had dropped to 6,155, the lowest since Dec. 17.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, the seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.60% and had reached 42 straight days of decline.
There were 6,155 people hospitalized, with 1,199 in intensive care units and 834 intubated. The statewide positivity rate was 3.49%. There were 116 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
