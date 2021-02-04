Chenango County reported Thursday morning that two more county residents have died from COVID-19.
"Yesterday our team confirmed two additional COVID19 deaths in Chenango County. Our sympathies are with the bereaved," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said.
There were 13 new cases reported Thursday. The county now has 138 active cases, with 24 people hospitalized and 378 under active quarantine.
Chenango has recorded 2,146 confirmed cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
