COVID-19 infection and death rates, on the decline for weeks in the region, are on the rise.
Otsego County reported 20 new cases in the week leading up to July 29, an increase of 18 over the previous week. The county Health Department also reported a death in May was caused by COVID and only recently reported to the departmentn bringing the county's death toll from the disease to 64.
According to the Health Department, the county has 20 active cases, an increase of 14 from a week ago.
The rate of those receiving at least one vaccine dose in the county was reported at 55.6%. The percentage of adults, 18 and older, who have received at least one dose was 62.9%. There were 31,299 Otsego County residents reported as fully vaccinated.
The county has recorded 4,510 cases since tacking of COVID-19 began.
Schoharie County also reported another death during the past week.
According to numbers reported to the New York State COVID-19 Tracker website, Schoharie had 11 new cases in the past week — three more than the week before.
The county has recorded 1,730 total cases and 19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The percentage of county residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine was reported at 49.8% and the percentage of those 18 and older was 57.5%. There were 14,612 county residents fully vaccinated, according to the report.
Delaware County reported 21 new cases in the past week, 13 more than the week before. There were 26 active cases in the county, up from nine a week earlier. Two people were listed as hospitalized in the latest report.
The county has had 2,466 cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware reported eight "breakthrough" cases since June 1. Breakthrough cases are instances of vaccinated people testing positive for the virus. The county has not received information from the state Department of Health that the Delta variant is present in Delaware County.
According to the media release, only 47% of Delaware County residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Chenango County also saw a large increase in new cases during the past week.
According to information from Chenango County Public Health, there were 11 new cases during the week, after just one the week before. There were 14 active cases, eight more than the previous week.
Chenango has recorded 3,531 cases and 77 deaths since the pandemic began.
According to the media release, 52.8% of all residents and 63.7% of residents 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The number of fully vaccinated people in the county was reported at 23,614.
