The downward trend of COVID-19 cases continued Tuesday, in the local region and statewide.
Otsego County reported three new cases.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 27 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.4% and the seven-day average was 0.9%.
Otsego has recorded 4,456 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths from the disease since tracking of the virus began.
For the first time in months, Chenango County reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to a media release, there were 35 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized and 121 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,455 confirmed cases and 76 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported two new cases Tuesday. The county has had 1,692 cases and 17 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County no longer issues daily reports, but issues weekly reports on Thursdays.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 50 straight days and now stands at 0.89%. The daily positivity rate was 1.0%.
There were 1,357 people hospitalized statewide, with 307 patients in intensive care units and 181 intubated. There were 16 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
"The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state's numbers trending in the right direction," Cuomo said in a media release. "While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID — the vaccine."
