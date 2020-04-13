Sidney Central School District announced Saturday, April 11, that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member, who was not named, has not been on campus since April 2, according to a statement from the district. The health department is investigating and will notify anyone who may have been in physical contact with the individual.
District officials initiated a deep cleaning of school buildings before the employee began feeling ill, according to the announcement.
Delaware County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county-wide total to 42. One of Sunday’s new cases and five previous ones were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to the health department.
Four county residents are hospitalized, 12 have recovered and 23 are isolating at home, according to a media release. One person remains under precautionary quarantine and 33 under mandatory quarantine.
Three county residents died due to complications from COVID-19, on April 1, 8 and 9, respectively.
Of the 376 tests conducted to date, 303 have yielded negative results and 25 have results pending, according to the release.
Otsego County announced 44 confirmed cases as of Sunday. Sixteen county residents have recovered to date, and two died of the disease caused by coronavirus, on March 26 and April 8.
Of the 332 COVID-19 tests conducted in Chenango County, 61 have yielded positive results as of Sunday, according to the county health department. Nine county residents are hospitalized and 17 have recovered.
Sixty county residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 218 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
The Schoharie County Health Department reported Friday that two additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county-wide total to 17, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Twenty-six individuals are in isolation, and 87 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities. Three individuals have required hospitalization. The county has not had any deaths from COVID-19.
“The disease trajectory is currently much lower than it would have been if people had not followed social distancing guidelines,” county public health director Dr. Amy Gildemeister said in a media release. “At the moment, it appears that we may be avoiding the worst-case scenario. This is only because NY has taken social distancing very seriously.”
“Social distancing is a much more powerful and effective tool than a mask or gloves,” she continued. “Across the country we have seen tragic situations happen when people gather and disease spreads through family and friends.”
In a separate release, Dr. Gildemeister addressed the county’s adherence to health care privacy laws, “which specify that we must release the minimum necessary information about a patient to accomplish the necessary public health purpose.”
“There is a misconception that it is acceptable to reveal location because that would not be considered identifying information in a primary care or hospital setting,” Dr. Gildemeister said. “Putting information on Facebook, a county website, or the newspaper has very different confidentiality rules than person-to-person conversations about a patient.”
In addition to allowing speculation about the identities of people with COVID-19, identifying their towns of residence may “lead to an inappropriate sense of complacency if the person who tested positive lived in a different part of the county,” Dr. Gildemeister said. “We know that people don’t stay where they live. They travel within the county to go to Walmart, Price Chopper, the pharmacy, or any of a number of other places. They also travel outside the county.”
“There are additional people who have COVID-19 and may not even know it yet,” she continued. “Therefore, releasing location information does not improve people’s safety. It could actually make them less safe if they believed that they had a lower risk of exposure because of where individuals with COVID-19 lived.”
