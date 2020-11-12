A Schoharie County school is the latest to close because of COVID-19.
According to a letter distributed by the Middleburgh Central School District, the district learned of a single positive COVID-19 case in the Junior-Senior High School Wednesday evening. Both the elementary school and the high school were closed on Thursday to allow time for the Schoharie Health Department to perform a situation review and thorough contact tracing.
"Middleburgh Central School District continues to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus, in accordance with requirements from the New York State Department of Health and the CDC. This instance reminds us of how crucial it is for all of us to do our part by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing our hands, and avoiding group gatherings," the letter said.
Otsego County reported six new cases Thursday. According to a media release, there are 46 active cases in the county, with no hospitalizations.
There have been 1,078 total confirmed cases and eight deaths since tracking began.
Chenango County reported five new cases Thursday. According to a media release, there are 36 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 241 under quarantine.
There have been 477 confirmed cases and nine deaths since tracking began.
Delaware County reported four new cases on Thursday. There are 71 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 222 people under quarantine.
There have been 260 cases confirmed in the county since tracking bergan, with nine deaths.
Hartwick College reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday. According to a media release, there are 10 active cases on campus. There have been 67 cases detected since Aug. 1.
SUNY Oneonta's online COVID-10 "dashboard" reported two cases confirmed this week, but none on Thursday.
In his daily update, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend."
He said, "Now it's up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It's a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."
