Hartwick College has announced that a student on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a media release, the college determined on Sunday that a student had tested positive for the disease, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Hartwick campus.
The student is isolating at home, the release said. The Department of Health is responsible for contact tracing and will notify people with whom the student may have had contact.
Officials said, in the release, "The College’s leadership and its Strategic Response Team have been preparing for this possibility since March 2020. Yesterday’s quick response to this case is the result of the significant effort that the campus has invested in its Reopening Plan."
This is a developing story.
