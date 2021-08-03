Chenango County officials are warning that COVID-19 cases are increasing in their county, particularly among unvaccinated people.
"Over the past 7-10 days our office has seen a rise in COVID cases," a media release from Chenago County Public Health said. "The vast majority of new cases continue to be among unvaccinated individuals."
Officials said the rise can be attributed to a mix of unvaccinated individuals and a decrease in prevention efforts.
"We continue to monitor disease transmission, perform contact tracing, and review state and federal guidelines," the release said. "Our largest effort continues to be the administration of vaccine. As we see the next wave of the pandemic rise across the country, vaccines remain our number one tool to slow transmission and minimize impact.
"We strongly encourage anyone not yet vaccinated to do so," the release said. "Furthermore, we strongly recommend those with increased risk factors, vaccinated or not, to protect themselves. This may include masks in public, limited group sizes and other disease prevention best practices."
According to the release, the county has recorded 39 new cases in the last week. There are 28 active cases, two people hospitalized and 69 people under active quarantine.
The county has confirmed 3,570 cases and 77 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Health Department will hosting a free Janssen vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge, in conjunction with the 6:30 p.m. concert in the park. No appointment is needed. There will be 100 doses available.
Those receiving vaccinations must be 18 years or older and will be required to complete a health screening form before the shot. They will need to wait 15 minutes afterward.
Call 607-337-1660 for more information.
