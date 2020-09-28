Otsego County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days.
According to a media release from the county Department of Health, one of the cases is a Hartwick college student, five are county residents and nine are SUNY Oneonta students. Of the nine SUNY students, five are new infections and four are already recovered but had not previously been reported to the health department.
There are 15 active cases in the county, according to a media release. One person is hospitalized.
SUNY Oneonta reported no new cases of COVID-19 "within the campus community" Sunday or Monday, after reporting three on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the semester remains 687. No students are in on-campus isolation or quarantine, according to a media release.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Sunday or Monday. The current number of active cases on Monday was two. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 18, according to a media release.
Delaware County reported one new case on Monday. According to the Public Health Department, there are four active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized. There were 20 people in mandatory quarantine Monday.
Chenango County reported one new case over the weekend. There are two active cases in the county, according to a media release, with 73 active quarantines and one person in a hospital.
